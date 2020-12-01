It doesn’t matter who the Cowboys play. It doesn’t matter whether they are good. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a good game.

The Cowboys’ annual game on Thanksgiving in the 4:30 p.m. ET time slot almost always has been and likely will almost always be the highest-rated regular-season game of this season and every season.

The Cowboys’ game against Washington on Thursday drew 30.3 million viewers, according to FOX Sports, making it the most-watched NFL telecast of the 2020 season. In fact, it is the single most-watched television broadcast since Super Bowl LIV in February.

The Cowboys and Bills game on Thanksgiving Day last season drew 32.6 million viewers.

Last week’s game featured two games with 3-7 records entering the game, and Washington routed the Cowboys 41-16. It mattered not. Everyone watched (or slept in front of the TV) nonetheless.

The early Thanksgiving Day game featuring the Texans and Lions had 23.389 million viewers.

Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game is most-watched telecast of 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk