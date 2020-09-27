Cowboys, Texas Tech on opposite ends of .01% chance comebacks in same week

Matt Weyrich

It’s been an exciting week of football for the state of Texas.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys completed a 20-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons despite facing a 99.9 percent chance of losing in the fourth quarter. Six days later, Texas Tech blew a 15-point lead to rival Texas with three minutes left after they were given a 99.9 percent chance of coming out on top.

As The Athletic’s Chris Vannini notes in the Twitter thread, Texas wasn’t the only state to experience the rollercoaster of a wild comeback. Tulane had a 99.4 percent chance of beating Navy on Saturday before the Midshipmen eliminated a 24-point deficit.

With the Cowboys facing yet another tough test in the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday while the Houston Texans travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the excitement may not yet be over for Texas football fans.