Cowboys-Texans TV coverage maps, how to stream, listen, wager in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an interesting part of their schedule. In Week 14, the finish line is right there in front of them. Dallas has a chance to secure win No. 10 on the season as they face their second straight AFC South foe. This is the easiest stretch of their 2022 schedule, by far. A week after taking on the 4-7-1 Colts they now get the team with the NFL’s worst record, the Houston Texans (1-10-1). Next week, it’s off to Jacksonville to take on the currently 4-8 Jaguars.

This is the second time this season Dallas will face an entire division three games in a row (third, technically since the NFC North was four straight interrupted by the bye). The South is the AFC’s worst division, so this stretch gives Dallas a chance to fatten up before a tough stretch against three straight playoff contenders. The early kickoff makes it tough for the majority of Cowboys Nation to watch, so here are the details on who gets it, who has to work for it and what to expect when it comes to wagering.

Game Information

Houston Texans (1-10-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

When: Noon CT, Sunday, December 11, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: John Hussey

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 3-2

Last Matchup: 10-07-2018, Texans won at home, 19-16

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 6:30 am, December 11)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -17.0

Over/Under: 44.5

Cowboys Money Line: -2000 (Houston +1100)

Television: If you're in the BLUE, you can watch the game

Fox Early Schedule:

From 506 Sports

█

Philadelphia @ NY Giants

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

█

Houston @ Dallas

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

█

Minnesota @ Detroit

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█

NO GAME due to blackout imposed by local home team

Streaming Options

Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 81, XM 226, Internet 808

Texans Stream: Sirius 138, XM 381, Internet 812

Cowboys keys to victory

On paper, this should be a walk-into-the-stadium win. The Cowboys should be able to take advantage of several positional matchups, including getting WR CeeDee Lamb going early and often. A constant barrage of targets will eventually break the dam. Meanwhile, RBs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have a chance to have a big game running toward the right side behind Zack Martin and Terence Steele. On defense, an early lead should result in LB Micah Parsons and the league’s best pass rush feasting on a Texans’ OL at the bottom of the league in adjusted sack rate.

Texans' keys to victory

It’s difficult to pinpoint what the Texans do well on any sort of consistent basis outside of running the ball. By itself, it’s very difficult to turn that into a path to victory, but Dallas doesn’t care much about stopping the run. Getting RB Dameon Pierce going and relying on the rookie to try and mitigate pressure on QB Kyle Allen will be a necessity. On defense, Houston will have to try to force Dallas into third-down situations and make a diverse attack more predictable.

Matchup to Watch

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz vs. Texans S Jalen Pitre. The second-round safety from Baylor has been put in the crosshairs a ton in his rookie season, and Dak Prescott should be able to take advantage with Schultz or rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

Who wins?

In five all-time meetings, the Texans have never scored more than 19 points against Dallas. That’s not likely to happen this week either. Cowboys 31, Texans 11.

