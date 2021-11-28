  • Oops!
Cowboys OT Terence Steele, 4 assistants to miss game vs. Saints due to COVID-19

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
The Dallas Cowboys’ COVID-19 issues aren’t getting any better.

Offensive tackle Terence Steele was placed in the NFL’s health and safety protocols on Sunday, the team announced. Four other offensive assistants — offensive line coach Joe Philbini, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, offensive assistant Scott Tolzien and strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash — are also sidelined in the protocols, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Steele and the four coaches will miss their game Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team will conduct meetings virtually on Sunday and Monday, and hold just a short practice Monday.

“This is a change. The decision was made last night,” McCarthy said, via the Star-Telegram. “This is the best plan for us to move forward. We will be in a virtual format today and be a virtual format tomorrow."

La’el Collins is expected to start for Steele against the Saints, and several other offensive assistants will fill in where needed.

Though Steele’s absence is another setback, the Cowboys are set to get wide receiver Amari Cooper back on Monday. Cooper missed their past two games due to the coronavirus. Fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb returned to practice on Sunday, too, after suffering a head injury in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not play on Thanksgiving.

Dallas will head to New Orleans having lost three of their past four, including Thursday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and four offensive assistants are sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

