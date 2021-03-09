Cowboys tender offer to promising 2020 UDFA Ron’Dell Carter

Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter has had an interesting ride with the Dallas Cowboys. After being one of the team’s most promising undrafted free agents in 2020 he was signed off the practice squad by the Indianapolis Colts in September before being brought back to Dallas in November upon his release.

Carter only appeared in three games last season and recorded just one tackle, but he’ll get another shot to prove his worth in 2021. According to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, Carter will be tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent.

Alternate #Cowboys $$ news: Ron'Dell Carter has been extended his ERFA tender, and he's now officially in the books for 2021. The previously undrafted pass rusher gets a shot to show Dan Quinn what he's got. He was poached by the Colts before returning to Dallas in 2020. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 9, 2021

An exclusive-rights free agent is a player with an expiring contract with two or fewer accrued seasons. They can only negotiate with their original team ahead of the new league year, but if they’re not tendered a contract they become unrestricted free agents.

Carter spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Rutgers but only appeared in five games and recorded just two tackles. He transferred to James Madison in 2017 and had a very productive three-year stint with 152 tackles and 23.5 sacks (12 in 2019 as a senior).

Dallas gave him one of the largest UDFA guarantees last offseason, but then didn’t include him on their 53-man roster and came close to losing him permanently.

If Carter can provide any spark off the edge it will add to the talented duo of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, and possibly Aldon Smith if he’s brought back. He also has the position flex to move inside to three-technique.

New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is already figuring out roles for what his players will be responsible for in 2021 and Carter gives him a raw piece of clay to mold.

