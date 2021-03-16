Cowboys tender Cedrick Wilson, Antwaun Woods

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Cowboys are tendering restricted free agents Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods. The receiver and defensive tackle will get the original-round tenders of $2.133 million for 2021, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys do not plan to offer tenders to receiver Greg Senat and offensive lineman Malik Turner, Hill adds.

Woods, 28, has played 39 games with 32 starts over the past three seasons in Dallas. He totaled 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

Wilson, 25, appeared in all 16 games last season. He had 20 touches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

He played six games in 2019.

The Cowboys made him a sixth-round choice in 2018, but Wilson did not appear in a game as a rookie.

Cowboys tender Cedrick Wilson, Antwaun Woods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

