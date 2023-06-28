Cowboys TE4 battle may oddly be decided by UDFA FB Hunter Luepke

The Cowboys generally like to keep four tight ends on their roster. A tight end can be an extra run blocker, an extra pass protector, a receiving threat and, at times, even a lead blocker. It’s a good position in which to go deep because it’s useful in a variety of ways.

But one player could disrupt their ability to keep a fourth TE in 2023; a true wildcard who’s new to the NFL and someone who could provide a wide range of outcomes when he first takes the field in Oxnard. That player is undrafted free agent FB, Hunter Luepke.

Since his signing in May, Luepke has garnered an abnormal amount of attention for a UDFA and it likely is because of the position he plays. The Cowboys haven’t consistently rostered a fullback in quite some time, so to see one with the potential to stick understandably creates a buzz.

Why would Luepke suddenly succeed where so many training camp fullbacks have failed before?

He’s more than just a FB.

Hunter Luepke gives the Cowboys something they desperately need: a short yardage back who can carry the rock, lead block and/or catch balls downfield. Perfect addition to a McCarthy offense pic.twitter.com/i2JS547pyI — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) May 3, 2023

Luepke is a lead blocker, a short-yardage runner, a pass-catcher from the backfield or at the line, and more. He’s someone who can fill multiple roles on the offense (and special teams) and isn’t resigned to just lead block like most FBs are.

His ability to play H-back may ultimately decide if he makes the final cut and subsequently how many TEs Dallas decides to keep.

The Cowboys TE situation

As things appear at the moment, the top-3 spots on the Cowboys TE depth chart are fairly secure. The rookie Luke Schoonmaker is a lock to make the team, as is second-year pro Jake Ferguson. Peyton Hendershot, a UDFA from 2022, is a pretty safe bet to claim a role as well.

The next tier features Sean McKeon, a 25-year-old blocking specialist from Michigan. McKeon has quietly held down a spot in Dallas for three seasons (even starting three games). He’s a key special teams player and the clear favorite for TE4

After McKeon are prospects like Princeton Fant and John Stephens. Both are intriguing project players who have the ability to wow onlookers at training camp but are probably a year away from challenging anyone for a top-four spot on the depth chart.

The battle to build a 53-man roster

NFL rosters are a zero-sum game. In order for someone to win, someone has to lose. This means if the Cowboys go deep at one position group, they must go shallow at another.

Since Dallas likes to use 12 personnel (2 TE offense) frequently, they can’t go shallow at the TE position for just anyone. They have to identify a replacement player who has enough position flex to cover the depth at TE. Luepke could be that player.

“Could” is the operative word.

Coming from North Dakota State, Luepke is far from a sure thing. There’s no telling how his skills translate to the NFL game and how long he’ll take to adjust.

Look no further than Jalen Tolbert in 2022. The third-round pick had all the talent to be successful at WR in the NFL but he struggled making the transition as a rookie. Luepke could experience that same challenge.

If Luepke can show he’s capable of playing on the line adequately and can establish himself as the top H-back option on the team, he gains inroads to make the roster and possibly even make the TE4 spot unnecessary.

RB matters

What happens at the running back position matters as well. It’s a bit of a mystery behind Tony Pollard and any number of outcomes could be on the horizon.

The most veteran RB behind Pollard is Ronald Jones but he’s no lock to make the team. Signed to a 1-year, $1,092,500 deal in March, Jones is thought to be an insurance policy, of sorts.

Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn are all largely unproven and how they perform in camp will say a lot as to how the Cowboys intend to fill out their roster.

If the Cowboys go four-deep at RB (with Luepke claiming the RB4) Dallas may want to go shallow at TE or WR to make up for it. They don’t want to steal from the offensive line because if anything they want to go deep there – not shallow.

Anything can happen

The beauty of training camp is whenever a team is dealing with rookies and other untested players, anything can happen.

How the TE group performs is as important as how the RB group performs. And clearly nothing being discussed here matters if Luepke can’t perform.

For a team like the Cowboys who value position flex, Luepke could be in the perfect situation to earn an all-purpose role in Dallas which could result in a shallow TE position group.

