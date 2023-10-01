Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot inactive, but Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz are dressed

Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot injured his ankle in Friday's practice. The team listed him as questionable, but he will not play today.

Hendershot is among the team's inactives.

Quarterback Trey Lance, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive lineman Villiami Fehoko, cornerback Eric Scott, left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and receiver Jalen Brooks are the other inactives. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cowboys will have All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz. Both missed last week's game as did Smith.

The Patriots' inactives are receiver Kayshon Boutte, quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive guard Cole Strange (knee) and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. Grier, who formerly played with the Cowboys, will serve as the emergency third quarterback.