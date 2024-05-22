Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker out of OTAs with hamstring injury

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker could miss all of the Cowboys' organized team activities with a hamstring injury, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

It is yet another injury for the 2023 second-round pick.

He missed all of last year's offseason program with a foot injury and underwent offseason shoulder surgery this spring.

The Cowboys expect more from Schoonmaker this season than they got out of him last season. He made no starts and played only 31 percent of the offensive snaps.

Schoonmaker ended his rookie season with eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.