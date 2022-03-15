Cowboys, reserve TE Jeremy Sprinkle agree on one-year deal

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
In this article:
In a day that will go down as a nightmare for the Cowboys’ front office, business still has to keep moving as usual. Last week, Dallas released an injured Blake Jarwin and that signified the torch permanently being passed to Dalton Schultz and company at the tight end position.

Following a year as a reserve tight end for the Cowboys, Jeremy Sprinkle is returning to Dallas on a one-year veteran salary benefit deal.

This makes it four tight ends on roster with Schultz, Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting.

In 2021, Sprinkle played in all 17 games, but only caught three passes for 31 yards. That’s not Sprinkle’s role for the Cowboys. He made a living in jumbo packages as a blocker for certain run plays and was occasionally used in play-action offense. Dallas returns his blocking prowess with a healthy Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard for 2022.

