Cowboys’ talks with Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott moving slowly

The Cowboys have said they don’t want to be market-setters in deals for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. At the same time, they have said all three have “solid” offers in front of them.

Those offers, according to multiple reports, would rank the three players “at least in the top five” at their respective positions. It is unclear whether that’s new money or total value at signing.

The Cowboys offer to Elliott is more in line with Le'Veon Bell than Todd Gurley. Gurley’s deal averages $14.4 million per season, while Bell’s annual average is $13.1 million.

Bell also received $10 million less in guaranteed money than Gurley.

Elliott wants more than $15 million annually, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys are “frustrated” at the lack of engagement in talks with all three, according to multiple reports, and executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday he doubts the team can get any of the three signed before they break training camp in Oxnard, California, on Aug. 15.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan about the possibility of not getting a deal done with Prescott this year.

“It’s not terrifying to me,” Jones said on his radio show, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Do we want to make a deal with Dak? Do we want to do a deal that hopefully he will think is really good and good for him? We certainly want to do that, but we’re not afraid to go another year. I mean we’re certainly not. That happens in this business. But I don’t want anyone to think we’re not going to go to the midnight hour and exhaust all things to get a deal done with Dak, to get a deal done with Zeke and to get a deal done with Amari and then get deals done with other players. That’s what we’re in the business for, to tie up young guys that we think so much of that we drafted.”

Cooper and Prescott are entering the final year of their contracts, and the Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s contract for 2020.