Cowboys talking Taco Charlton trade

Cowboys pass rusher Taco Charlton is buried on the bench, so the team is unsurprisingly looking to move him.

The Cowboys have had talks about trading Charlton, both before roster cutdowns and again last week, according to NFL Network.

Charlton was a healthy scratch in Week One and is expected to be again today as well. It probably wouldn’t take much to get him from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys selected Charlton out of Michigan with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations. He was selected with the idea that he’d be a valuable contributor in the pass rush, but his last sack was a full year ago, Week Two of 2018.

His next sack, if there is one, may come in another uniform.