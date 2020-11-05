It doesn’t have quite the same stakes as George Costanza vs. Lloyd Braun, but there’s a competition in Dallas that has on the line something much better, or depending on how Sunday’s game goes much worse, than a Water-Pik.

Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert are battling for the privilege of starting this weekend at quarterback for the Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers. You know, the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers who have a defense consisting of multiple great players at every level.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that the team will “take the full week” to make a decision.

“I think it’s important to make sure that both Garrett and Cooper are ready to play,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy added that both quarterbacks did a nice job on Wednesday. On Thursday, the team will practice in pads.

“This will be an excellent work day for us,” McCarthy said, adding that the final decision won’t be based on practice statistics but on “the rhythm, continuity, the command” of the offense.

Ben DiNucci, who started Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles, has been removed from the mix. Andy Dalton won’t play due to placement on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Have we mentioned that the Cowboys play the Steelers?

Cowboys are taking the “full week” to pick a quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk