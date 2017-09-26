Cowboys take a knee as a team before the national anthem

The Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t had any players demonstrate during the national anthem, found a way to show unity while not doing it during the anthem on Monday night.

The Cowboys, including team owner Jerry Jones, all took a knee as a sign of unity before the national anthem started. They got up before the anthem started.

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, far right, take a knee prior to the national anthem on Monday night. (AP) More

The team was booed by some of the fans at University of Phoenix Stadium. It would be easy to assume it was Cardinals fans booing the Cowboys, but the Cowboys often draw very well on the road and especially in Arizona, and plenty of home fans booed their own teams during anthem demonstrations on Sunday.

The Cowboys take the anthem seriously, from Jones to coach Jason Garrett on down. The team practices lining up properly for the anthem. Although there has been a false rumor on the Internet for a year that Jones threatened to fire players who didn’t stand for the anthem, he has expressed what the anthem means to him.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in 2016. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

ESPN’s Lisa Salters said Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten talked through Monday about a possible demonstration that included both teams, but the clubs decided to make separate plans. The Cardinals linked arms during the anthem.

On Monday night, with a large audience watching a day after there were many different anthem demonstrations around the league following President Donald Trump’s inflammatory comments, the Cowboys got to demonstrate as a team and still not do so during the anthem itself.

More NFL on Yahoo Sports



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab