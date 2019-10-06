Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins leaves for locker room

The Cowboys began the day without left tackle Tyron Smith, who is out after spraining his ankle against the Saints last week.

They now are without right tackle La'el Collins.

Collins entered the game questionable with a back injury. He returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.

The Cowboys announced a knee injury for Collins. His return is questionable, but considering the Cowboys trail 31-3, it’s not likely he comes back today.

He stayed on the ground with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter on a 25-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Randall Cobb. Collins walked off the field with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer and headed into the locker room.

Cam Fleming has had a tough day replacing Smith, and now Brandon Knight is in at right tackle. It is Knight’s first career game action.

The Packers have three sacks of Prescott.