Cowboys can’t find trade partner, release Poe, Worley

This isn’t a “fire sale” by any means but the Dallas Cowboys continue to mold their roster to their liking heading into Week 8 as they are preparing to visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe and defensive back Darly Worley were released on Wednesday after the team shopped them throughout the entire day.

Poe and Worley were signed this past off-season by the team to improve their defensive line and secondary. Unfortunately for these two, they have been a small part of a historically bad Cowboys defense. These moves occur just one day after trading defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.

No takers: Cowboys have released NT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley, source said. Dallas signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Gerald McCoy, Poe and Worley this spring to shore up defense. Clinton-Dix and McCoy (injury) released in August. Poe and Worley cut in Week 8. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2020





This move opens the door for rookie defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to possibly get more reps in practice and then it translate to game day. With cornerback Chidobe Awuzie returning to practice this week and expected to play Sunday night in Philadelphia, releasing Worley makes that much more sense.

The NFL trade deadline is November 3. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys continue to remove players that have underperformed or if they are buyers for a chance at a run at the very obtainable NFC East crown.

