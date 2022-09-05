Cowboys Survive Hurricane, Beat Tulsa 40-37 in Double Overtime Victory

Contact follow @adamwyo

After a disappointing start to the season one week ago, the Wyoming Cowboy’s were able to outlast the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a thrilling, come from, victory that saw eight lead changes, and a revamped Wyoming offense lead by junior quarterback Andrew Peasley.

Peasley, in just his second start since acquiring the position for the week zero match-up against Illinois, went 20-30 with a pair of touchdowns in his first home game under center. With touchdown strikes of 48 and 51 yards to Will Pelissier and Joshua Cobb, respectively, Peasley and company showed an offensive spark that had been missing in the week zero loss to the Fighting Ilini.

The Cowboy defense had their work cut out for them with a very potent Tulsa passing offense which was lead by quarterback Davis Brin. Going 30-52, for 460 yards, Wyoming’s defense had their hands full attempting to contain the aerial onslaught, in the end it was the defense’s ability to force timely turnovers that would seal the win for the Cowboys.

First Quarter

The Cowboys were looking to prove that last weeks season opening loss was not indicative of how the season was going to go, the opening series of the game, possibly reinvigorated by the raucous home fans, set the tone for just how the contest would go.

On the second play of the game, the Poke defense blitzed, hitting Brin in the backfield and causing a fumble that bounced it’s way from the 25 yard line, into the Cowboy’s end zone, where it was jumped on by Sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs, giving Wyoming the early lead.

OH MY 😳 @wyo_football with an early lead over Tulsa! pic.twitter.com/I2Fl7OpcfH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

The Cowboys and Hurricanes would finish out the quarter by exchanging a pair of field goals to end the quarter with Wyoming leading 10-3 heading into the second.

Story continues

Second Quarter

The second quarter was a battle of containing the downfield for both teams, Wyoming attempting to subdue Brin and his receivers, and Wyoming taking uncharacteristic throwing opportunities.

Tulsa was the first to draw blood in the quarter when they went 77 yards in 11 minutes, capping it off with a one yard run from running back Steven Anderson, the touchdown allowed Tulsa to tie up the game, and set the tone for their persistent air attack the rest of the game.

The Hurricane would then hold the Cowboy offense to a quick three and out in their next possession. Getting the ball back and driving 86 yards in 10 plays, but the Cowboy defense held strong, forcing Tulsa to settle for a field goal.

The Cowboy offense would respond to the sudden Tulsa scoring surge on the next possession, the Pokes strung together a six play, 75 yard scoring drive, capped off by a 48 yard touchdown pass from Peasley to Pelissier, giving Wyoming not only their first offensive touchdown of the game, but also their first offensive score of the season.

Peasley finds Will Pelissier for a 48 yard TD! 🔥@wyo_football takes the lead back 💪 pic.twitter.com/uCMhEKJ7I6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

Tulsa ended the half on a five play 75 yard drive that culminated in a five yard pass from Brin to Malachai Jones, to put the score at Tulsa 20 Wyoming 17 as they headed into the locker rooms for half.

Third Quarter

The Cowboys got the ball back to begin the second half, and promptly went three and out in their first series, forcing a Clayton Stewart punt which was downed at the Tulsa 15 yard line.

Wyoming’s defense held strong and forced a punt, which was blocked by, and returned in the end zone by, Ryan Marquez, allowing the Cowboys to retake the lead for the first time since the first half.

A BLOCKED PUNT TD FOR @WYO_FOOTBALL 🗣🔥 Ryan Marquez gives Wyoming the lead back! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/p4I1rWvjPI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

After the blocked punt touchdown, undeterred by the sudden swing in momentum, Tulsa took the ball back from the Cowboys and went 75 yards in nine plays, capping the drive off with a 41 yard strike from Brin to JuanCarlos Santana, allowing the Hurricanes to take the lead once again.

Tulsa would score once again on an eight yard touchdown pass from Brin to Jones, closing out the quarter with a 34-24 point lead, the largest lead of the game.

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming started the fourth quarter by facing the largest deficit of the game, trailing by 10 points, with only one quarter to go they needed to score, and hold the Hurricane to as few points as possible.

The Wyoming offense attempted to right the course of the game, but a promising drive was stalled at the Tulsa 38 yard line. Wyoming was forced to attempt a field goal from this distance. John Hoyland, the Cowboy’s sophomore kicker, booted a career long 55 yard field goal to cut the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter.

John Hoyland with the BOOT from 55 YARDS 🎯 The 55-yard field goal was no problem for the @wyo_football kicker pic.twitter.com/4SuZY9uxWM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

After a missed field by Tulsa, the Cowboys took over and marched down the field in three plays, ending with a 51 yard bomb from Peasley to Cobbs to help the Cowboys tie the game late into the fourth quarter.

After a punt by Tulsa, and a pair of possession changing fumbles by both teams, Wyoming was set up for the walk off field goal from the foot ofHoyland. The kick had the distance, but ricocheted off of the right goal post and bounced out. The game was all tied up at 34-34, and after a Tulsa kneel the game that had so many lead changes was headed to overtime.

Overtime

During overtime both teams traded field goals in the first of the double overtime game. Wyoming scored a 30 yard field goal off the foot of Hoyland. Tulsa would go on to miss their game tying field goal attempt after going three and out in the second overtime, allowing the Cowboys to secure their first victory of the season in front of a surging home crowd.

Final Thoughts

Wyoming needed this victory, after failing to do any substantive damage last week in Illinois the team needed a statement victory, and this should be the start to a good season. The team is young, they had yet to play anybody, and their first opponent was a tough power five team in the Fighting Illini, it was going to be tough for them to compete.

Last weeks loss was tough, but this week should have calmed a lot of nerves for many Cowboy fans. Peasley looked to be poised and made the correct throws at the correct times, and even better he did not make any costly mistakes with the ball. It can be difficult for fans to want another Josh Allen, but that will never happen, he was a once in a lifetime player, and holding those that follow to the standard that he set is not fair to them. Peasley was able to lead scoring drives against a tough team and did so with many fans bemoaning him.

As long as the Wyoming defense plays up to their abilities, and the turnovers continue, the Cowboys look like a young, promising, team. The team looks to continue the momentum next week when the UNC Bears make the trip from Greeley up north to Laramie, kickoff is set for 2:00 pm Saturday the 10th.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire