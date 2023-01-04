Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win

Cowboys Super Bowl history

1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17

1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13

1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17

1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31

1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10

1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17

1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3

1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: FOX

