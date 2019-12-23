Cowboys stuck in Philly with plane trouble

It was surely going to be a long plane ride back to Dallas for the Cowboys after their 17-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

But the Cowboys can't even do that right.

They're having trouble with their team plane and are stuck here for now.

3 hours after Eagles beat the Cowboys for NFC East lead



Poor Cowboys are still stuck here at the Linc on their buses because their plane is unfit to fly home#Eagles pic.twitter.com/lVQsf6csNo



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 23, 2019

ALERT: Putting a crappy capper on #Cowboys night in Philly: the team's charter plane has been deemed ‘not viable' for the flight home to DFW. Team officials are working to find another plane. For real. pic.twitter.com/7FLnaP3CpQ — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys play at home against the Redskins next week. Their only chance to win the division now is to have the Eagles lose to the Giants. The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win. That's exactly what the Cowboys could have done with a win on Sunday … but … you know.

Eventually, the Cowboys will get on their flight home and it won't be a pleasant one.

