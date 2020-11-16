The Cowboys can still win the NFC East in 2020. That’s the joke.

Let’s get silly; the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to win the division. No matter what madness and insanity the football gods smite upon them, they withstand. Somehow, in a season where the team hasn’t won in over a month, only has two wins on the season and barely deserves one of them, they are still alive. The NFC East is a mess.

Actually, mess is too kind of description. Mess doesn’t evoke the olfactory convulsions caused by the stench that emanates from this division. It’s a gag-inducing, cold-chill causing, putrid aroma from the bowels of a football season that should be flushed away. Following Week 10’s action, the NFC East is a combined 2-18-1 when not playing each other. And remember, the “2” includes the Watermelon kick game. The misery is so all-encompassing, even the dead-in-the-water Dallas Cowboys still have a realistic shot at the division.

Now, don’t get me wrong, the Cowboys aren’t going to win it, but the fact a 2-7 team is within striking distance in Week 11 is a laugh-to-keep-from-crying reality not even Hollywood would try to script. The Cowboys travel to Minnesota before playing Washington again on Thanksgiving. Back-to-back road games against the AFC North in December (Baltimore, Cincinnati) should be interesting, followed by San Fran at home, the Eagles at home and a road finale in New York.

If the Cowboys were playing with half a deck, they’d likely be favored to win this embarrassment.

Wouldn't even need all 3. If the Cowboys had 2 of 3 of Dak Prescott, La'el Collins and Tyron Smith coming back in 2020, they'd have a home playoff game in January. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 16, 2020

But those players aren’t walking through that door anytime soon. Let’s look around the division.

Washington Football Team (2-7)

Tied with the Cowboys, Washington has the tiebreaker in their favor currently. Dallas lost to a 2-7 team by 22 points. Let that sink in. Washington took out the Eagles in their home opener but has lost to the Giants twice. They are 0-5 against everyone else. The FT best hope is that their QB3 is by far their best QB, and Alex Smith will have the job for the rest of the year most likely. He’s thrown for over 700 yards in his past two games.

Washington spent the weekend falling behind 24-3 to the three-win Detroit Lions, before a furious comeback led to last-second game-tying and game-winning field goals and a 30-27 loss. Washington and Dallas virtually have the same SOS win percentage, so the next matchup between the two will highly impact draft order.

New York Giants (3-7)

The Giants are the hottest team in the division, winners of two in a row… in the division. They are 0-5 outside the NFC East as well. Taking down the powerhouses of Washington and Philadelphia is really saying something as they move to 3-7 on the season. In fact, the Giants blew a double-digit lead against the Eagles a few weeks ago, or they’d be 4-1 in the division. The other loss? To a Dak Prescott-led Cowboys team.

Prior to Sunday, the Giants had only won one game against a non-Washington team in Daniel Jones’ tenure as a starter. They actually have a chance to win a third game in a row when they travel to Cincinnati next week, but then they get @SEA, vs AZ, vs CLE, @BAL before finishing in a rematch with Dallas. This may end up being the Giants’ division.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)

The only team to have a veteran QB start every game, it’s appalling they are this bad. Carson Wentz hasn’t just regressed, he’s a walking fetal position at this point. After losing to the Ravens by just two points, all of the articles were about how they had turned the corner. El oh el. It turns out Baltimore was about to go on a downward spiral themselves. The Eagles are 1-3-1 outside the NFC East.

With their upcoming schedule (@CLE, vs SEA, @ GB, vs NO, @AZ) the Eagles could realistically be 3-10-1 going into Week 16 when they give a rematch to Dallas before getting their rematch against Washington.

