Cowboys still have no announcements on coaching situation

The playoffs have started, the Cowboys aren’t in them, they still have a head coach, and they’re interviewing available candidates for a job that isn’t vacant.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics in Dallas summed it up perfectly, paying homage (likely inadvertently) to The Irishman. “It is what it is.”

Officially, the Cowboys reiterated that they have no announcements to make regarding their coaching situation, but they acknowledge that they have “talked to a couple of people” from outside the organization.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have spoken to former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. In theory, it’s possible that either former head coach could be hired for a job other than head coach, with Lewis (again, in theory) the defensive coordinator and McCarthy running the offense.