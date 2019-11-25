Cowboys still haven’t beaten a team with a winning record

The Cowboys have played four teams that currently have a winning record. They won none of those games.

Next up on their schedule are the Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving Day. If the Cowboys lose that one, they will be a .500 team.

“Yeah, we’ve got to get over the hump, simple as that,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Fortunately, in some way, we still control our destiny. So that’s the good part about it, and we’ve just got to figure it out and beat some of these good teams to put ourselves in position to make it to that tournament and to be able to beat those teams then.”

The Cowboys remain in first place with a one-game lead over the Eagles. But their six victories have come against teams that are a combined 16-46-1. The 5-6 Eagles are the best team the Cowboys have beaten.

The Cowboys’ other victories are over Washington (2-9), the Giants (2-9) twice, the Lions (3-7-1) and the Dolphins (2-9).

Their losses are to the Patriots (10-1), Jets (4-7), Packers (8-2 before Sunday night), Vikings (8-3) and Saints (9-2).

After the 13-9 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was asked about not beating a team with a winning record.

“It really doesn’t matter to us,” Garrett said. “Obviously, this is a really good football team. I think they have won [21] games in a row in this building, and their history of success is well documented. So we knew it was going to be a great challenge today, and unfortunately we came up short.”

The Bills and Rams (6-4) are the only teams left on the Cowboys’ schedule who currently have a winning record. Dallas also plays the Eagles (5-6), the Bears (5-6) and Washington (2-9).

“I’m not going to sit here and dwell on our record,” Prescott said. “We’re a talented team; we’ve got confidence in ourselves. We’re going to get back to it tomorrow and worry about the Bills on Thanksgiving.”

The Cowboys are a talented team that has yet to live up to expectations. That could cost Garrett — who was in Jerry Jones’ crosshairs on Sunday — his job.