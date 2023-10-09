Advertisement

Are the Cowboys still among the NFL elite? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos
2

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to the Dallas Cowboys42–10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and discuss whether or not the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders this season. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.