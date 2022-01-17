Cowboys' Stephen Jones reprimands fans who threw debris at officials

A day after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave "credit" to angry fans who threw debris at game officials, Stephen Jones had a different take.

The Cowboys executive vice president and son of team owner Jerry Jones was asked about the incident during a Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Unlike Prescott's, his response was as expected.

"That’s just unfortunate," Jones said. "That’s not the way I see our fans. I think we're a class act. I just think there's no place for things like that.

"I understand people being frustrated, but I don't understand throwing things on to the field where people can get injured."

Fans took frustrations out on refs

The incident occurred in the moments following the Cowboys' 23-17 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys failed to get off a final play from the 49ers' 24-yard line as the clock expired before they were able to spike the ball.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, right, called out fans for throwing trash at officials. (Matthew Emmons/Reuters)

The abrupt end to the game and the Cowboys' season prompted anger from fans, some of whom appeared to place blame on the game official responsible for spotting the ball on the final play. The Cowboys also drew 14 penalties for 89 yards, the most by a losing team in playoff history. As officials approached the exit tunnel after the final whistle, some fans threw debris from the stands that included empty and full drink containers.

One of the objects hit Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as he approached the same tunnel. Fortunately, it appears that nobody got hurt.

When asked about it Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the loss, Prescott initially told reporters he was disappointed in the fans. That's when he thought that fans were throwing things at players. When told that game officials appeared to be their targets, Prescott replied: "Credit to them, then."