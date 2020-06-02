The Cowboys have said all along their preference was to hold training camp in Oxnard, California, which has become their home-away-from home. But they also planned for a full training camp at their team training facility just in case.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has told teams to prepare for the season at their team training facilities. An official announcement is expected later today.

The Cowboys thus will remain in Frisco, Texas, for training camp, according to multiple reports. It will mark the first time the Cowboys have not traveled outside of DFW for at least part of training camp.

They have spent 14 summers in Oxnard, including all or part of the past eight, and have used California for most training camps in team history.

The league has not made a determination on when training camps will open.

Cowboys staying home for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk