Cowboys’ starting tackles back to practice

The Cowboys got their starting tackles back on the practice field Thursday, but their line is still far from settled.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins returned to practice on a limited basis.

Smith has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Collins missed last week with a knee problem, and having one or both back for this week’s game against the Eagles would be a huge benefit.

Of course, the Cowboys didn’t have right guard Zack Martin or reserve center Joe Looney for practice, because it wouldn’t do for them to have any stability up front.