Cowboys starting CB taken to locker room on cart vs Colts

The Cowboys cornerback room beyond Trevon Diggs has been a worry throughout the season. This became even more of a focus once slot corner Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury early in the season. Since then, DaRon Bland stepped into the nickel role and is finding form as the year goes along.

Meanwhile the starting boundary corner opposite Diggs, Anthony Brown, hasn’t been perfect by any means, but his role is paramount. Late in the third quarter in their Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Brown left the game and went into the medical tent. When he emerged it was to be carted off the sideline and into the locker room. It appears he suffered a serious ankle injury.

Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room with ankle injury. Bad sign that he's already ruled OUT before making it back to locker room. Cowboys starting CB Jourdan Lewis already lost for the season. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 5, 2022

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown (ankle) has been quickly ruled out for game. Carted off with what appears to be a significant injury. https://t.co/RFyj3X656J pic.twitter.com/jAYaj0w8rO — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 5, 2022

Kelvin Joseph entered the contest in relief of Brown and was subsequently beaten for a touchdown by rookie Alec Pierce. Pierce beat Brown earlier in the game for a big play to set up Indy’s first score. With such a thin cornerback room, opposing offenses will continue to target the odd man out and the severity of Brown’s injury looms large in this game and beyond.

