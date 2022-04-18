Cowboys to start voluntary portion of offseason program Monday

It’s a back-to-work Monday for the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s offseason program for the 2022 campaign begins.

The Cowboys are among the 13 clubs kicking off their voluntary workout programs on Monday; seven other teams start Tuesday. The ten squads with new head coaches were allowed to begin their programs early, as per league rules. The remaining two teams will start workouts within the next two weeks.

For the Cowboys, the next two weeks comprise what is considered Phase One of the offseason schedule, where activities are restricted to meetings, strength and conditioning work, and physical rehab.

Workouts at The Star in Frisco are 100% voluntary at this stage. While players are not required to attend any part of the offerings, Dallas historically sees a majority of their key personnel participate.

The Cowboys’ walkthrough drills on the field are not slated to begin until May, after the NFL draft.

