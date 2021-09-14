Cowboys will start Terence Steele at right tackle this week

The Cowboys need a new right tackle for Week Two and Jerry Jones revealed their choice on Tuesday morning.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones acknowledged that La'el Collins is still fighting the five-game suspension he received last week but that Collins will not play against the Chargers this weekend. Jones said that Terence Steele will take his spot in the lineup.

“He’ll do a good job out there. We’ll give him a lot of help,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Steele started 14 games with Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith out of action last season, so he doesn’t lack experience in his new role.

