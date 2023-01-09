Cowboys star rookie DB Bland appears OK for playoffs

If the Cowboys couldn’t end the regular season playing their best football, they at least wanted to be heading into the postseason as healthy as they possible.

In the midst of a 26-6 beatdown at the hands of the Commanders, the Cowboys also got a serious scare in their already-thin secondary. Cornerback DaRon Bland left the game in the third quarter of the Week 18 contest in Landover with what was reported as a chest injury. He did not return, causing some fear that he might be unable to suit up in the team’s first-round playoff game versus Tampa Bay on Monday night.

But word Monday is that the impressive rookie is expected to be fine, with “no concern about his status moving forward,” according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys rookie CB DaRon Bland (chest) exited Sunday during the third quarter, and there appears to be no concern about his status moving forward. He is expected to be fine for next Monday’s playoff game in Tampa, a person familiar with situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 9, 2023

Bland had recorded two tackles and one for a loss on 30 defensive snaps against Washington.

The cornerback position is one that has gotten some extra attention in Dallas over the past few weeks. Previous injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown forced several younger players into more prominent roles opposite Trevon Diggs, but not all of them have made much of the opportunity.

Kelvin Joseph struggled in his much of his time with the defense, leading to more snaps for Bland and second-year man Nahshon Wright. The Cowboys signed Trayvon Mullen and Kendall Sheffield in recent weeks and just inked three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes to a deal on Saturday.

Tyler Coyle stepped in Sunday after Bland’s injury and played well, recording four tackles.

Bland, a fifth-round draft pick out of Fresno State, had five interceptions during the regular season, leading the Cowboys for the 2022 campaign and tying for second place among all NFL rookies.

Story continues

List

Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys embarrassed in 26-6 loss to Commanders

List

Nomentum: Cowboys enter playoffs with no positives, fall 26-6 to Commanders

List

NFL Playoffs Predictions, Opening Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers play Monday night

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire