Cowboys squeak out last-second victory, win 20-17 over Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense exploded out of the gate in the first quarter. The club set a franchise record with 13 first downs en route to a 14-3 lead when the field direction switched. Playing without No. 3 wideout Michael Gallup and starting right tackle La’el Collins, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had the offense humming under not just the direction of Dak Prescott, but the return of Zack Martin and the return of the run game.

Things slowed down after that, but an opportunistic defense was able to capitalize on two Justin Herbert interceptions and despite messing up their end-of-game clock management the team lined up for a 56-yard game-winning field goal. Greg Zuerlein, villain of Week 1 with three missed kicks, absolutely drilled the final kick with no time remaining and Dallas won their first game of the season, 20-17 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas was boosted by a two-headed monster at running back as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott both scored touchdowns and had big games. On defense, Trevon Diggs got his second interception in two games and Damontae Kazee got his first pick as a Cowboy at the perfect time, thwarting a drive where the Chargers were set to take the lead at the end of the third quarter.

Dallas, coming off a mini-bye will now get eight days to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) on Monday Night Football.

Top Passer: Dak Prescott 23 of 27, 237 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT 87.8 rating

Top Rusher: Tony Pollard 13 carries, 109 yards 1 TD, 3 receptions 31 yds

Top Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, 8 receptions, 81 yards

Top Defender: Leighton Vander Esch, 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Here are the game highlights.

Tony Pollard TD opens 7-0 lead

Incredible drive to start the game #DALvsLAC | Watch now on CBS & @NFLNetworkpic.twitter.com/IGR5wkbdFX — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 19, 2021

Trevon Diggs makes diving interception to stop Chargers drive

Trevon Diggs with a diving, spectacular interception pic.twitter.com/mnLy77Xu4Z — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 19, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott extends lead to 14-3

Kazee keeps the score tied with end-zone interception

Greg Zuerlein nails game-winning field goal with no time left