Cowboys split games with Beloit

Apr. 30—The Abilene Cowboys lost just their second game of the season on Friday night, but managed to rebound in the second game to earn a split against the visiting Beloit Trojans.

Despite a pair of home runs by sophomore Heath Hoekman and a home run by Stocton Timbrook, the Cowboys lost the opener 9-8. The loss seemingly woke up the Abilene offense in game two, as they run ruled Beloit 19-4 in a shortened three innings game.

Game 1

Beloit 9, Abilene 8

A late rally in game one fell short, as Beloit handed Abilene their second loss of the season. The outcome looked promising early as the Cowboys took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning by taking advantage of two hit batters, and then the first Heath Hoekman home run of the game.

Abilene pitching then ran into some problems through the next three innings as the Trojans scored six consecutive runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Cowboys would answer in their bottom half of the fourth inning with a pair of runs when Zach Miller would connect on an RBI single, and a Stocton Timbrook RBI fielders choice would have them trailing 6-5.

Credit to Beloit, they would answer the top of the fifth inning with three runs on five hits to extend their lead to 9-5. Those final three runs ended up being the difference as Abilene made a comeback attempt with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning by Hoekman, and Timbrook.

In all, the Cowboys scored three runs in the inning for what ended up being the final 9-8 score as both teams went scoreless in the final inning

Heath Hoekman, Lane Hoekman, and Kyson Becker all led the game with two hits a piece, while H. Hoekman and Timbrook connected on home runs in the game.

Tyler Holloway took the loss for the Cowboys as he allowed two runs on two hits and walking three over one and one-third innings. Jake Bartley tossed two and two-thirds innings giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits. He walked one and struck out three. Thomas Keener threw three innings allowing three earned runs on five hits and he struck out five.

Scoring Summary:

BHS 0 2 2 2 3 0 0 — 9-12-1

AHS 3 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 8-10-3

HR: Heath Hoekman (2), Timbrook

2B: Lundine, Schroeder, Rexroat, Hilt

RBI: Miller 1, Heath Hoekman 5, Timbrook 2; Gerstner 1, Schroeder 2, Rexroat 1, Hilt 3, Mears 1.

HBP: Keener 2, Hansen 2

SB: Becker; Rexroat

WP: Rexroat

LP: Tyler Holloway

Game 2

Abilene 19, Beloit 4

The Cowboys rallied in game two, to run rule Beloit 19-4 in three innings. Starting pitcher Zach Miller got all the offensive support he would need to earn the victory.

The game looked temporarily questionable early as the Trojans jumped out to an immediate 4-0 lead in their top half of the first inning. Abilene would respond in the bottom of the first by sending 13 batters to the plate, and scoring nine runs on seven hits. Three doubles would highlight the hitting in the inning, as Heath Hoekman, Tommy Keener, and Miller would all contribute with the extra base hits. Levi Evans, Tyler Holloway, and Drew Hansen would all also add RBI singles.

The Cowboys would add to their lead in the second inning as 12 batters made plate appearances, scoring eight runs extending their lead to 17-4. Both Tyler Holloway, and Lane Hoekman would connect for a pair of 2-RBI singles, while a Miller double would add two more runs. A pair of Beloit errors would then aid Abilene to their 17-4 lead after two innings.

The Cowboys final two runs of the game would each be scored on passed balls, which allowed them to hit the 15-run rule after three innings for the 19-4 victory .

Miller, Timbrook, and Holloway all led the team with two hits a piece in the game

Miller earned the win allowing four runs on one hit over three innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Abilene improved to 16-2 and even with a loss, they remained atop the NCKL standings and remained the number one-seed in Class 4A West.

They will travel to Chapman for an NCKL double header Tuesday.

Scoring Summary:

Beloit 4 0 0 — 4-1-6 Abilene 9 8 2 — 19-12-0

3B: Lundine

2B: Keener, Timbrook, Miller 2, Heath Hoekman

RBI: Keener 1, Hansen 1, Miller 3, H. Hoekman 1, Evans 1, Holloway 4, Lane Hoekman 2.

HBP: Becker; Gerstner, Rexroat

SB: Keener, Becker, Timbrook 2.

WP: Zach Miller

LP: Schroeder