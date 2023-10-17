Cowboys special teams blunder leads to Chargers TD, game tied 17-17

Midway through the fourth quarter, we have a tie game in Los Angeles.

A Cowboys special teams blunder gave the Chargers the ball back deep in Dallas territory and L.A. cashed in with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett.

Dallas' defense had gotten off the field after Herbert's third-and-10 pass to Joshua Palmer was incomplete. But things got weird on the punt.

It looked like Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert thought the ball had been touched first by one of his teammates and he attempted to recover it at the Dallas 20. But it, in fact, had not been touched yet. So when he tried and failed to recover the ball, it gave the Chargers an opportunity to recover the muffed punt, which they did.

A defensive pass interference call then put Los Angeles on the Dallas 5. A third-down pass to Ekeler made it fourth-and-1. And Everett came across the formation to get wide open in the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game with 7:11 left in the contest.