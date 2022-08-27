Cowboys snap counts and positional grades from final preseason exam

The Dallas Cowboys finished their 2022 preseason campaign with a 2-1 record after an exciting 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With a final roster cut looming on Tuesday, several young players had one final chance to solidify their roster spot on the Cowboys final 53 man roster.

The team had its share of highs and lows throughout the game but injuries were a bigger factor this week especially in the secondary with three players suffering injuries.

The defense forced five takeaways via four interceptions and one fumble recovery while the offense protected the football for a turnover margin of +5. With two weeks of report cards in the books we will finalize each positional grade to give our final grades for preseason.

QB: B-

Preseason week 1: C-

Preseason week 2: C

Preseason week 3: B-

FINAL GRADE: C

Will Grier: 46 snaps- 61%

Ben DiNucci: 23- 30%

Cooper Rush: 7- 9%

Rush picked up the start for the third consecutive game while Grier handled the bulk of the snaps. Dealing with shaky pass protection, all three quarterbacks found themselves under pressure which may have impacted accuracy as the trio completed 19 passes on 36 attempts, 52.7% completion. The overall yardage won’t wow anyone, throwing for just 173 yards.

How did they earn a B- for a game? Three touchdown passes, two from Grier and one from Dinucci with zero interceptions.

The unit earned an overall grade of a C for preseason.

RB: B-

Preseason week 1: B+

Preseason week 2: B-

Preseason week 3: B-

FINAL GRADE: B-

Aaron Shampklin: 39 snaps- 51%

Malik Davis: 38- 50%

Davis and Shampklin got an even snap share with Rico Dowdle sitting this one out. The running game collectively combined for 36 attempts, 128 yards with a 3.6 ypc.

Davis led the way with 15 carries while Shampklin had 13. Shampklin had a game high of 54 rushing yards with a solid 4.2 ypc. Davis added 44 rushing yards, 2.9 ypc. The average was lower than previous weeks but this rushing attack was still effective throughout the night, breaking multiple tackles and fighting for yardage frequently.

Aaron Shampklin forced an absurd 10 missed tackles vs. Seattle. Overall, 3.8 of his 4.2 yards per carry came after contact. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 27, 2022

WR: C-

Preseason week 1: C-

Preseason week 2: C-

Preseason week 3: C-

FINAL GRADE: C-

Simi Fehoko: 53 snaps- 70%

Dennis Houston:40- 53%

Brandon Smith:34-4 5%

Jalen Tolbert: 33- 43%

Dontario Drummond: 27- 36%

T.J. Vasher: 21- 28%

K.Turpin: 10-13%

Smith continued his strong preseason campaign with an incredible toe-tapping touchdown reception. He was targeted four times and caught three passes for 27 yards and one score. Fehoko was targeted five times but had just two completions for eight yards while also catching a touchdown pass.

The Cowboys struggled to get production from Tolbert again, completing just two of their five targets towards him for nine yards.

Drummond and Houston each had two receptions for 25 yards.

TE: B+

Preseason week 1: C

Preseason week 2: B+

Preseason week 3: B+

FINAL GRADE: B-

Peyton Hendershot: 36- 47%

Jake Ferguson: 34- 45%

With starting tight end Dalton Schultz and backup Sean McKeon sitting out, the Cowboys relied on the fourth-round pick and undrafted free agent to carry the load. Both Ferguson and Hendershot impressed as run blockers as well as viable receiving threats.

Ferguson hauled in two receptions for 18 yards while Hendershot had three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Hendershot has performed well enough to firmly insert himself in the final 53-man roster conversation.

OL: C

Preseason week 1: C+

Preseason week 2: C

Preseason week 3: C

FINAL GRADE: C

Braylon Jones: 72 snaps- 95%

Josh Ball: 53- 70%

James Empey, Aviante Collins: 47- 62%

Matt Farniok:38- 50%

Matt Waletzko: 35- 46%

Alec Lindstrom: 34- 45%

Isaac Alarcon: 33- 43%

Amon Simon: 23- 30%

Conner McGovern: 7- 9%

The running game was effective and the offensive line provided adequate running lanes throughout the evening. The overall average was not spectacular but this unit was effective enough in run blocking.

The issue came in pass protection and the Cowboys allowed three sacks and had numerous pressures. One positive was the play of Waletzko who had his first live action the preseason. It was nice to see him back in action.

It was a long night for Ball who struggled early on and picked up a penalty as an ineligible man downfield. He has done a nice job in run blocking but pass protection has been hit or miss.

DL: C+

Preseason week 1: B

Preseason week 2: B+

Preseason week 3: C+

FINAL GRADE: B-

SamWilliams: 58 snaps- 78%

Josiah Bronson: 55- 74%

Mika Tafua: 48- 65%

John Ridgeway:47- 64%

Big Kat Bryant: 33- 45%

Chauncey Golston: 17- 23%

Trysten Hill: 13- 18%

Neville Gallimore: 11- 15%

Carlos Watkins: 8- 11%

Quinton Bohanna: 6- 8%

The Seahawks rushed the ball 31 times for 121 yards with a 3.9 ypc and one touchdown. The DL was able to get pressure several times throughout the night but did surrender some long runs with they were unable to set the edge.

Williams had several impressive plays but was penalized for a personal foul which extended a drive for Seattle. Williams and Tafua had three combined tackles for loss.

Williams had the Cowboys only sack of the evening resulting in a 14-yard loss for Seattle.

LB: B-

Preseason week 1: B

Preseason week 2: B-

Preseason week 3: B-

FINAL GRADE: B-

Devin Harper:38- 51%

Luke Gifford: 29- 39%

Jabril Cox: 25- 34%

Storey Jackson: 23- 31%

Malik Jefferson: 22- 30%

Anthony Barr: 10- 14%

Rookie linebacker Devin Harper led the team with seven tackles while Cox finished with six.

Jackson had two tackles and a TFL. The linebackers were active all throughout the evening making numerous plays. They did a nice job in coverage as well. Barr saw game action early on and Gifford returned from a groin injury.

DB: B-

Preseason week 1: D+

Preseason week 2: C

Preseason week 3: B-

FINAL GRADE: C

NahshonWright: 74- 100%

Markquese Bell: 72- 97%

Tyler Coyle: 69- 93%

Juanyeh Thomas: 61- 82%

DaRon Bland: 36- 49%

C.J. Goodwin: 22- 30%

Isaac Taylor-Stuart: 20- 27%

Israel Mukuamu: 15- 20%

Kelvin Joseph: 1- 1%

The Cowboys secondary allowed 221 yards on 34 attempts and 1 touchdown but were able to generate four interceptions. The takeaways were a much needed boost to morale for a huge competitive advantage for the Cowboys throughout the night.

Mukuamu had another strong performance before exiting with a groin injury. Bland was extremely active and bounced back after allowing a long touchdown pass in the first half.

Mukuamu, Bell, Thomas and Wright each had an interception.

Bell, Thomas and Coyle were active for the run defense contributing with 13 tackles, two interceptions and 3 pass breakups combined.

ST: C

Preseason week 1: D

Preseason week 2: A+

Preseason week 3: C

FINAL GRADE: C+

After an electrifiying game by KaVontae Turpin last week, the Cowboys had decided that they’ve seen enough and allowed Thomas and Drummond opportunities in the return game. Drummond muffed his only punt return while Thomas gained 35 yards but then fumbled.

All-Pro punter Bryan Anger averaged 38.8 yards per punt and Brett Maher went 2-3 in his field goal attempts. To be fair, the miss came from 61 yards out.

