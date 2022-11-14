Cowboys slip in NFC playoff race, look at projected matchups

The Cowboys’ frustrating overtime loss to the sinking Green Bay Packers did more than just end Dallas’ modest two-game winning streak. As if losing for the eighth time in 11 tries to Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough, as if Mike McCarthy losing his return to Lambeau Field wasn’t enough, the Cowboys lost considerable ground in the NFC playoff race for 2022.

All is not lost, of course. There are still eight weeks remaining on the Cowboys’ schedule. Numerous fortunes have been changed over the course of eight weeks, but Dallas’ loss combined with other NFC teams having good days means they not only lost ground on the almost out-of-reach No. 1 seed, but the wild-card standings got a bit trickier. Here’s a look at the current standings heading into Monday night.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

The Eagles play on Monday night, but the results of that game won’t change their position. They are locked into the No. 1 seed for at least one more week.

Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Minnesota has won seven in a row, taking down the AFC’s best the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Their lone loss is to the Eagles, which is why even if Philly falls to Washington Monday night, they can’t rise in the standings.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The Seahawks had their four-game winning streak snapped and had the gap closed on them in the NFC West and the race for division-winner seeding.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

All of a sudden the Bucs are clearly in control of a bad division, and set to separate themselves.

New York Giants (7-2)

The Giants’ victory over Houston gives them a one-game advantage over the Cowboys for the top wild-card spot.

Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

Dallas is chasing the Giants, but they can lock in the tiebreaker with a season sweep by virtue of a Thanksgiving Day win in Week 12.

San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

The 49ers’ made a huge acquisition of Christian McCaffrey but their offense isn’t looking like world beaters just yet. They are getting healthy though.

Washington Commanders (4-5)

Washington can’t move into playoff position with a win on Monday night, but being the first to take down the Eagles is certainly a momentum boost.

Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The Packers are a long ways off from winning the NFC North, but they are currently just one game out of a playoff spot and their performance on Sunday shows they are capable of beating contenders.

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The team everyone wants to with the NFC South, that no one should believe can actually do it.

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

The Cardinals have been floundering but won on Sunday with a backup QB while Kyler Murray heals.

Current Projected Matchups

Philadelphia (BYE) Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants

