Cowboys signing Tyvis Powell

The Cowboys worked out three players Monday. They are signing at least one of them.

The team has agreed to terms with defensive back Tyvis Powell, David Helman of the team website reports.

The Texans waived Powell on Saturday, a week after signing him.

Powell, 25, was an Ohio State teammate of Ezekiel Elliott and was on Seattle’s roster when Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard was there.

Powell has played 18 games with one start in his career with the Seahawks, 49ers, Colts and Browns. He has 14 career tackles and a forced fumble.