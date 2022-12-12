Here’s how Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton should be processed

The Dallas Cowboys have added a veteran receiver to the mix, just not the one many originally expected. During the offseason, after jettisoning Amari Cooper to create much needed cap space, there was a lot of speculation whether or not Dallas would sign a cheaper veteran to help fill the void. A handful of names were floated around, with the Cowboys settling on unmentioned James Washington on a very inexpensive deal.

As the season has gone on, speculation that the Cowboys were going to land Odell Beckham, Jr. crescendoed over the course of two months, until he came in for a visit and it became public knowledge he still had rehab work to do before getting on the field. The Cowboys aren’t going to stand pat, even if they remain interested in Beckham’s services. On Monday, following their narrow victory over the 1-11-1 Houston Texans, Dallas looked to boost their receiving corps by signing four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton.

But what does Hilton bring to the table and what does it mean for the WR picture in Dallas?

What were his stats?

Hilton has played 10 years in the league, with a dominant stretch from 2014 through 2018. He’s never been more than a solid touchdown producer, but he’s been a big-play machine who has averaged 15.4 yards a catch across his career.

In his best five-year stretch he played in 77 of a possible 80 games, averaged 75 receptions for 1,230 yards (16.4 yards a catch) and 5.6 touchdowns. His best season was 2016 when he led the NFL in yards with 1,448 yards while catching 91 receptions.

He has been injured two of the last three seasons, playing just 10 games in 2019 and 2021, with 15 games in between in 2020.

For his career he has 9,691 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns.

Highlight video from 2021 and more stats

Here’s a look at Hilton’s 2021 highlights. It may actually be all 23 of his catches on the year (331 yards, 14.4 per catch, three TDs).

When watching his 2021 tape you see him still able to get open downfield, but there’s very little YAC to that film. In fact he had just 3.1 yards after the catch per reception, a total that decreased each of his last three seasons.

In 2018 he was at 6.1; all the before stats were courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

Pro Football Focus said he had 2.9 YAC per catch, down from 5.5 in 2018.

That’s how age impacts wide receivers; the route running is likely still there but he’s not going to run away from people the way he used to.

Advanced Stats

While Hilton may not have the afterburner jets once he catches the ball, his average depth of target appears to still remain high.

After two down years in 2018 and 2019, it increased past his career levels in 2020 and 2021.

His average depth of target for his career is 12.9 but in 2020 it was 13.5 and in 2021 it was 13.4.

Compare that to Dallas’ receivers in 2022. Michael Gallup leads the team at 12.8 with Noah Brown next at 12.3. Lamb’s ADOT is just 10.7. Washington played just seven route snaps in his debut and his one target was at just six yards; though that’s sure to spike if he continues to get snaps.

What about how Hilton performed compared to his peers?

Our favorite stat, DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) says that Hilton was still serviceable. He didn’t qualify for the main list in 2021 as he only had 37 targets but among those in the 10-49 range, he ranked 14th with a 14.5% better-than-average performance. He ranked seventh in DYAR for that group, which indicates on his 37 targets he gained 79 more yards than the average player would against those opponents in those down/distance/time situations.

What about Beckham

Signing Hilton in no way discourages Dallas from still pursuing Beckham. The Cowboys’ depth chart at wide receiver last season was actually deep. This year, not so much.

For instance through 13 games, Dallas has a grand total of three receivers who have caught more than five passes on the season. Only CeeDee Lamb has more than 35. Last season, Dallas had four receivers who ended up with at least 35 receptions. Gallup and Brown should get there, but there’s certainly room for more wideouts who can produce.

Where does he fit in the rotation?

But Hilton will take someone’s snaps. It’s always been a huge question why Dallas waited so long to activate James Washington, who was supposed to be back available by mid-October at the latest. He just made his season debut in Week 13.

He would seem to be a likely candidate, but again, Hilton probably isn’t the home-run threat he used to be, even if he is still a field stretcher. Washington could still be that.

Dallas’ deep threats just haven’t materialized. Kavontae Turpin isn’t getting offensive opportunities. Rookie Dennis Houston flamed out (as should have been expected) after turning heads as a UDFA rookie in camp, and Simi Fehoko went on IR in October and hasn’t been spoken of since.

Hilton nestles in with Washington and Brown in a rotation of complimentary receivers to Lamb and Gallup.

interesting tidbit

Hill’s 2021 average of 14.4 ypc, is basically where Noah Brown is this year (14.2).

In fact, Brown’s 2022 YBC/YAC split is 99% what Hiltons’ 2021 YBC/YAC was. Of Brown’s 14.2 yards per reception, 11.1 is before while 3.1 is his yards after the catch. Of Hilton’s 14.4, 11.3 is before the catch while 3.1 is after.

Brown, at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds is obviously a more physical receiver than Hilton is, but he isn’t being used in the same blocking WR scenarios as he once was. Dallas loves playing multiple tight ends this year to relieve him of that duty.

Will Dallas move on from a WR?

Right now Dallas has seven wideouts on the active 53-man roster: Lamb, Gallup, Brown, Washington, Turpin, Tolbert and Hilton. Tolbert may be moved on from in the offseason (possible but doubtful) but is safe for this season. Would Dallas go into a game week with seven?

They’ve only carried six each of the previous 13 weeks of the season, so more than likely there’s a move coming.

Dallas does have roster space, kind of. They currently had just 52 players on their roster before adding Hilton. They will likely add LT Tyron Smith to the active roster this week, but are losing Terence Steele (ACL) for the year.

The Cowboys have been elevating tackle Aviante Collins from the practice squad the last three weeks, but his eligibility is expired. Dekoda Shipley’s run out of options as well. Isaac Alarcon is still an International Pathway player which leaves George Moore and Alex Taylor as the remaining options on the practice squad. Dallas could look to sign another veteran OL which would likely come at the expense of a WR.

