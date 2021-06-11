Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cowboys signed their first- and second-round picks this week, which left three third-rounders to sign before their entire draft class would be under contract.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that they’ll be down to two unsigned picks soon. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is signing his four-year deal with the team on Friday. He adds that defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and cornerback Nahshon Wright are expected to sign soon as well.

Odighizuwa played in 37 games over four seasons at UCLA and was a starter for the last three seasons. He had 120 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

His brother Owa Odighizuwa was a Giants third-round pick in 2015, but has not played in the league since 2016. The younger Odighizuwa will be trying for a longer stay with his NFC East club.

Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Second-rounder Kelvin Joseph signs with Cowboys

    The Cowboys have signed another one of their draft picks. According to multiple reports, second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph has signed his four-year deal with the team. First-rounder Micah Parsons signed on Wednesday, six other picks signed earlier this year and the team’s three third-round picks remain unsigned. Joseph played in six games for LSU in [more]

  • Cowboys' Gregory seeks break from suspension-filled history

    Randy Gregory wanted to make sure he didn't spend too much time away from the Dallas Cowboys' facility this offseason. The 28-year-old Gregory is part of the club in the spring for the first time since he was drafted in 2015. The NFL's substance-abuse bans have kept him away, and dropped football way down his list of priorities during the times he was on his own.

  • FSU title dreams dashed in championship game; OU rolls to 5-1 win

    They made it further than anyone might have predicted. The win gave the Sooners the victory in the best-of-three championship series and the 2021 national championship. "I'm so proud of the (seniors)," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said.

  • CG: NYY@MIN - 6/9/21

    Condensed Game: Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs while Gerrit Cole tossed six strong innings in the Yankees' win

  • Canada could take in some Central American migrants to help U.S. - minister

    Canada is prepared to take in some Central American migrants to help the United States, which is grappling with an influx of migrants at its southern border with Mexico, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said. In their first phone call since President Joe Biden's administration was sworn in, Mendicino and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas last week discussed issues including Central American migration - an area where the Biden administration is struggling to gain control. Canada wants to help, Mendicino told Reuters in an interview late Tuesday.

  • Dynasty startup strategy & why the Bengals are 'Cowboys north'

    Matt Harmon welcomes Anthony Amico onto the podcast to discuss dynasty league strategy and the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Texas business leaders reluctant to take sides in heated voting rights battle

    The targeted attack on voting rights sparked national outrage, but as another showdown looms, businesses are holding their fire Protesters rally in support of voting rights in Austin on 8 May. Photograph: Mikala Compton/Reuters After Democrats derailed one of Texas’s most restrictive voting bills at the 11th hour – all but guaranteeing yet another partisan showdown in the near future – business leaders in the state have gone eerily silent as they plot their next steps. “Now would be a good time

  • Super League rebel trio have 'lost moral and sporting battle' - UEFA chief

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin ruled out abandoning disciplinary action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, telling AFP in an interview on Friday that the Super league trio have "lost the moral and sporting battle".

  • Authorities identify man struck, killed by lightning on golf course

    A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Derby runner-up Mandaloun returns Sunday at Monmouth Park

    Mandaloun is running for the first time since his second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby behind Medina Spirit, who stands to be disqualified for a failed post-race drug test.

  • Angular Sunglasses Are Fast Becoming the Accessory of the Summer

    Hailey, Kendall, Bella, and Rihanna all approve.

  • ‘They have to understand’: Cuellar urges Biden, Harris to visit southern border

    But the Texas Democrat praised the vice president’s message to migrants.

  • After Aaron Rodgers, who will be the next star QB to try to force a trade?

    As player empowerment grows in the NFL, many of the league’s stars are unwilling to stay with a team they believe is being badly run Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have both had troubled offseasons with their teams. Photograph: Mike Roemer/AP Aaron Rodgers is the latest (and greatest) quarterback to hit the I’m-out-of-here button. Earlier this week, the future Hall of Famer escalated his stand-off with the Packers by failing to show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp, costing himself $93,000

  • Cowboys’ 4-game preseason schedule announced

    Dallas will kick off the 2021 exhibition slate versus the rival Steelers and finish it by hosting Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer's Jaguars.

  • Should you bet on C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman Trophy?

    Sportsbooks are releasing their Heisman Trophy odds for 2021, and Ohio State has an interesting option with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

  • Golf-Cabrera faces months in jail awaiting trial - prosecutor

    Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera is to face additional charges of domestic violence that could keep him in jail for several months while he awaits trial, his lawyer and the prosecutor in the case said on Wednesday. Cabrera was extradited to Argentina earlier this week to face domestic violence charges brought by his former partner Cecilia Torres Mana. His lawyer said his trial would begin on July 1 and acknowledged other accusations could lead him to remain in jail for months afterwards.

  • Red Sox beat Astros 12-8, avoid sweep as Martinez homers

    J.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer, Christian Arroyo had a three-run drive and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a pair of dropped balls in a five-run sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros 12-8 Thursday night, avoiding a three-game sweep. Right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped Martinez's sacrifice fly that tied the score at 8 for an error as the batter reached, and shortstop Carlos Correa let Rafael Devers' bases-loaded pop to short center to glance off his glove but got the out because an infield fly was called.

  • Patriots' Mac Jones reveals nickname Cam Newton gave him

    Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

  • Ron Rivera admits he made a mistake with QB Dwayne Haskins last summer: 'My approach was wrong'

    Rivera says he's learned from the mistakes he made with Haskins last year.

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.