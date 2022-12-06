Cowboys signing Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad

The Cowboys are making a signing, but it’s not the one fans wanted. It is a signing, however, that’s more needed right now.

The team is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander to its practice squad, according to his agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi.

The Cowboys have worrisome injury issues at the position. A foot injury in the Oct. 23 game ended the season of top slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown tore his Achilles on Sunday.

That has left only Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the position on the 53-player roster for the Cowboys. The team also has Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad.

Alexander, 29, was a second-round choice of the Vikings in 2016. He has remained a free agent since the Dolphins reached an injury settlement with him Aug. 23.

Alexander underwent groin surgery this summer.

He has played six seasons, five with the Vikings and one with the Bengals, and has made 201 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

