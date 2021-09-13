Cowboys signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to practice squad

Many Cowboys fans place the team’s two-point loss to the Bucs on the right leg of Greg Zuerlein, ignoring the fact that Tom Brady had the ball at the Dallas 18-yard line with 18 seconds left. (In other words, the Cowboys likely wouldn’t have kept Brady and the Bucs out of the end zone had Tampa Bay needed a touchdown to win.)

The Cowboys have spent the past four days defending Zuerlein, with special teams coordinator John Fassel the latest to express support.

Even as the Cowboys repeatedly say all the right things about their faith in the veteran kicker, they are signing a kicker to the practice squad. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Lirim Hajrullahu will re-sign with the team.

The Cowboys cut Hajrullahu on Aug. 25 after activating Zuerlein from the physically unable to perform list. Zuerlein had offseason back surgery and rehabbed during training camp.

Zuerlein missed a 31-yarder and an extra point as well as a 60-yarder. He did kick a clutch 48-yarder with 1:24 remaining to give the Cowboys the lead for all of 1:22 before Bucs kicker Ryan Succop made his game-winner.

