Cowboys signing Keanu Neal to one-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have a familiar face to work with in 2021.

Dallas is signing safety Keanu Neal to a one-year, $5 million deal according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Neal was able to get through the 2020 season healthy after playing just four games from 2018-2019. Neal recorded 100 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and a sack last year.

Neal was a productive tackler in his first two years as a first-round pick out of Florida. He had over 100 tackles in each of his first two years, also recording eight forced fumbles.

Neal missed 15 games in the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the season opener. In 2019, he tore his Achilles in Week 3.

Cowboys signing Keanu Neal to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Cowboys signing S Keanu Neal to one-year dea

    The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Neal has 338 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 49 games (48 starts). He missed 15 games with a torn ACL in 2018 and missed 13 games with a torn Achilles tendon in 2019.

  • Latest Jets free agency buzz: ﻿Keanu Neal lands with Cowboys

    Here's the latest buzz surrounding Jets free agent targets...

  • Cowboys agree to deal with Keanu Neal, what this could mean for Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson

    The former first-round pick comes to Dallas to reunite with Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' DC. But he may not be destined to remain at safety.

  • Free agent S Keanu Neal deciding between Jets and Cowboys

    Former Falcons S Keanu Neal is deciding between the Jets and Cowboys, where he would likely be a 4-3 weakside linebacker.

  • Report: Bears trade offer for Russell Wilson involved Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks

    Defenders Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack were potentially involved in Chicago's proposed Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

  • A Man-Made Disaster at the Border

    On March 14, the day that Kevin McCarthy and twelve House Republicans went to Texas to visit the southern border, the El Paso Central Processing Center for migrants reached capacity. The Republicans heard heartbreaking stories of unaccompanied children, some less than six years old, crossing the border while holding hands. Border agents informed the congressmen that fentanyl traffickers are exploiting the surge in illegal immigration. One agent told John Katko, ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, that a few of the apprehended migrants appear on the terrorist watch list. Border and immigration personnel are stretched thin. “They’ve never seen anything like this,” McCarthy told me. Indeed, Homeland secretary Alejandro Mayorkas projects that the United States faces its largest surge in illegal immigration in two decades. He’s ordered FEMA to assist in taking care of the hundreds of unaccompanied minors who show up daily asking for asylum. Mayorkas and President Joe Biden insist that the previous administration is responsible for a crisis that emerged weeks after Donald Trump left the White House. They couldn’t be more wrong. What’s happening on the southern border is the most preventable emergency in years. And Joe Biden created it. No matter how often he tells asylum-seekers that now is not the time to enter the United States, migrants won’t listen. That’s because the policies he put into place incentivize the dangerous trek. At the same time, Biden has handed the Republicans an issue that will remain long after the $1,400 checks in the American Rescue Plan have been forgotten. And it hasn’t been 60 days since he took office. Biden’s contradictory messaging won’t relieve the pressure on the border. Sure, he told George Stephanopoulos that his message to migrants is, “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Mayorkas echoed this sentiment in an interview with CBS. But then he added, “If they do, we will not expel that young child.” That includes tens of thousands of teenagers who may be looking for jobs rather than fleeing persecution. So the White House says stay put, but if you don’t and Border Patrol apprehends you, you’ll be housed, clothed, fed, and released if you are under 18. And by the way, we’re laying the groundwork for providing legal status and a path to citizenship for the millions of illegal immigrants already here. That’s not a stop light to border crossers. It’s a yellow light: Proceed with caution. What did Biden expect? True, he’s maintained a Trump-era rule that allows for the swift removal of adults because of the coronavirus. But he exempted minors from the regulation, creating a massive loophole. And he’s torn up just about everything else that Trump did. Rich Lowry has documented the rapid undoing of Trump’s successes. The most significant changes were ending the Migrant Protection Protocols — the so-called Remain in Mexico plan that kept asylum-seekers in Mexico while their claims were reviewed — and canceling the “safe-third-country” agreements that required migrants to apply for asylum in the first nation they entered on their way to the United States. Then there’s the attitudinal difference between the two presidents. Whatever else can be said about Trump, his position on illegal immigration was no mystery. Biden, of course, wants to repudiate every aspect of the Trump presidency, especially its approach to immigration. His demeanor and actions send a dramatic signal that America will be more welcoming. Even if he says otherwise. Kevin McCarthy, for example, recounted his time at an incomplete section of the border wall. Construction workers had only 17 miles left to finish — but were told to put down their tools as of midnight on January 20. Meanwhile the fence around the U.S. Capitol, complete with razor-wire, still stands. Biden’s position on the two walls delivers a message to both migrants and citizens. But it’s not a consistent message. Nor is it a republican one. The border calamity is the starkest contrast of the transition from Trump to Biden. It’s also a weak spot for an otherwise popular president. A recent Ipsos poll has immigration tied with health care as the third most important issue in the country. The Engagious/Schlesinger focus group of Trump-Biden swing voters expressed reservations about the current approach to the border. And last week’s CBS News poll showed that Biden is vulnerable: Just 52 percent approved of his handling of immigration, versus 67 percent support on the coronavirus, 69 percent on the vaccine, and 60 percent on the economy. McCarthy downplays the partisan angle. But there’s no denying Republicans sense a political opportunity. House Republicans went on the offensive when Mayorkas testified before Congress Wednesday. Next week, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will head to the border. Biden was helped by the absence of immigration from last year’s campaign. It allowed him to focus on the pandemic, the economy, and Trump’s personality. But now, on this subject at least, his luck has run out. And he has only himself to blame. This column originally ran at the Washington Free Beacon.

  • Rob Gronkowski has $8 million deal, with up to $2 million in incentives

    Another day, another $10 million deal that isn’t a $10 million deal. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski supposedly signed a one-year, $10 million contract to stay with the team for a second season. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, it’s actually a one-year, $8 million contract with up to $2 million available in [more]

  • Dianne Feinstein is 'open' to filibuster reform, citing GOP 'abuse' of the Senate procedure

    Sen. Feinstein has long been leery of dramatically altering the procedural tool, pushing instead for bipartisan consensus on a range of legislative issues.

  • Giants agree to terms with wide receiver Kenny Golladay

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on a long-term contract.

  • John Wolford’s skill set was a factor in Rams moving on from Jared Goff

    Les Snead admits that John Wolford's skill set played a role in the Rams' decision to trade Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

  • Miles Killebrew agrees to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

    Miles Killebrew agrees to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22% capacity

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3% of capacity. Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18%), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14%) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19%) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball Drafts: Overrated, underrated and safest picks in Rounds 7-10

    Let's wrap up our review of 2021 fantasy baseball drafts using ADP and rankings to highlight key players to consider or fade.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • LaMelo Ball is turning the Hornets into must-see TV by playing his brand of basketball

    The most-hated high school basketball player ever is now an NBA fan favorite. What’s he doing differently? Not much.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.