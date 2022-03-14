The Cowboys are re-signing long snapper Jake McQuaide to a one-year, minimum-salary deal, via multiple reports.

He is the only one of the team’s three specialists from 2021 expected to return. Punter Bryan Anger is a free agent and not coming back, and the Cowboys cut kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Cowboys signed McQuaide as a free agent in 2021 after long snapper L.P. Ladouceur retired. McQuaide played for Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel with the Rams.

McQuaide, a two-time Pro Bowler, spent his first 10 seasons with the Rams. He appeared in all 160 possible games in those 10 seasons.

Cowboys re-signing Jake McQuaide to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk