Cowboys signing Bryan Anger

The Cowboys are adding another member to their special teams unit.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Dallas is signing former Texans punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal.

Anger spent the last two seasons with the Texans, averaging 46.4 yards per punt in 2020. With four years in Jacksonville, three in Tampa Bay, and two in Houston, Anger carries a career average of 46.2 yards per attempt.

The Cowboys released longtime punter Chris Jones in March. Jones averaged 42.6 yards per punt in eight games before going on injured reserve in early November last season.

Dallas also has Hunter Niswander on the roster. He came in after Jones went on IR last year and averaged 47.2 yards on 26 punts in his first season.

