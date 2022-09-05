Cowboys signing 40-year-old, nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys needed offensive tackle depth after an injury sidelined eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith until at least December.

Who best to help replace Smith? A nine-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys are signing 40-year-old left tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced. Peters visited facilities last week, and on Friday, underwent a physical and meetings, including with owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters spent 11 seasons with the Eagles.

His signing does not change expectations for the Cowboys’ Week 1 starter on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First-round rookie Tyler Smith is expected to get the nod .

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him,” Jones said Friday in an interview on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “It’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. And, so, he had a really outstanding camp. All of the things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron (Smith)? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime, he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree in playing left tackle between now and then.

“Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price for it? I think so, yes.”

In 17 seasons, Peters has played 228 regular-season games with 218 starts primarily at left tackle. Peters’ 11-year Eagles stint included a Super Bowl championship. Last year, at 39 years old with the Chicago Bears, he started 15 games.

Tyler Smith worked exclusively at left guard through training camp but says the left-side footwork and alignments aren’t drastically different. All-Pro right guard Zack Martin told the rookie: No one expects you to be Tyron. He’ll start beside a young offensive line as the Cowboys rely on seventh-year quarterback Dak Prescott to elevate those around him.

Prescott pointed to his own sudden Week 1 start as a fourth-round rookie in 2016 and subsequently leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, the best in the NFC.

“So if there’s anybody that’s supporting the next man up and about that mentality, it’s me,” Prescott said. “When you meet Tyler, you just hang around Tyler, you see the competitor, the fighter, just the football player in him, that grit. And that’s what I expect to come out.”

