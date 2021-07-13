Cowboys signed DT Brent Urban on the cheap, need him to outwork his contract

After being one of the worst run-stopping defenses in the NFL in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys decided to change their approach. For years in the past, specifically under the direction of Rod Marinelli, the defensive front was charged with stopping the run on the way to the quarterback. Pass-rush skills was the preeminent skill-set for pretty much every defender drafted or signed. The problem was the club not only regressed in interior rush, the run defense fell off a cliff.

Brent Urban is not that kind of guy; he’s a run-first defender who should bring a lot of help in shoring up the interior’s play. By giving Urban a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.25 million, the Cowboys hope they have found a true solution, albeit for the short term. They again went cheap on the position, have they found a useful piece to the puzzle for low cost or will the addition be seen as a low-risk, low-reward mistake? Here is a look at the stout and versatile defensive tackle, who has also played defensive end in odd man fronts.

Background Details

Position: Defensive Lineman Age: 30 Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 295 pounds Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario Canada High School: Lorne Park Secondary School College: Virginia Draft: Round 4, No. 134 overall Acquired: 2021 free agent signing

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles 24 BAL 96 6 0 1.0 11 6 5 1 1 1 25 BAL 96 16 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.0 10 7 3 3 2 2 26 BAL 96 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 4 3 1 1 0 2 27 BAL RDE 96 16 16 0 0 0 0 2 0.5 27 17 10 2 1 8 28 2TM 13 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 16 10 6 1 1 1 CHI 92 9 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 10 6 1 1 1 TEN 96 4 0 0 29 CHI DT 92 16 8 0 0 0 0 1 2.5 36 17 19 2 4 5

Player Profile

After a redshirt rookie season on IR and only 6 games in Year 2, Brent Urban got in all 16 games in 2016 with the Baltimore Ravens. A rotational player still, his impact on the run defense was becoming apparent. After an injury-shortened 2017 season, Urban finally got his chance to start in 2018 and he didn’t disappoint. Urban had a top-five run grade of 79.7 from Pro Football Focus that season when the Ravens defense ended the year as the second-ranked unit in points allowed, first in yards allowed, second in first downs allowed, and third in average yards allowed rushing. Urban split time between the Titans and Bears in 2019, and then took the starting role for the Bears in 2020 for the last eight games as their top run defender. He ended the season with the third-highest run defense grade in the NFL again for interior defensive lineman. https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1372640597882863620?s=20 It is clear why the Cowboys targeted Urban to help upgrade a very poor run defense from 2020. Not only does Urban take on double teams to free up the linebacker corps but he is versatile enough to move to DE in odd fronts along with rookie DE Osa Odighizuwa and rookie zero-tech Quinton Bohanna. Watching Urban play the Colts last season and take on double teams from one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, specifically guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly. In that match up he ate up their blocks regularly without moving from his gap responsibilities. He can do the same for the Cowboys. It isn’t sexy, but necessary to assist a revamped, speedy linebacker group for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Urban's performance will be the litmus test for the Cowboys free agency. Once again they avoided investing heavy financial resources into the DL. They didn't draft their big body nose tackle until the sixth round. Judging a plan of action by the results isn't the way to go, but Dallas needs to be proven right in their philosophy, desperately.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season.

