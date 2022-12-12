Cowboys sign wide receiver T.Y. Hilton after Odell Beckham Jr. saga

The Dallas Cowboys have found their new wide receiver.

The Cowboys struck a deal with longtime Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton on Monday, the team announced.

"T.Y.’s in today. That’s a great addition," coach Mike McCarthy said, via Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. "Obviously he’s been working all year so he’s in great shape medically."

Hilton's deal, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, is worth up to $1.5 million through the rest of the season.

New #Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton’s deal:



$600K guaranteed salary for remaining four games



$50K per-game roster bonuses



Up to $700K playoff incentives



Max value: $1.5 million



A solid deal for Hilton, who waited for the right situation and lands in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022

Hilton spent a decade with the Colts, who took him with the No. 92 overall pick in 2012 out of FIU. The veteran receiver hasn’t played yet this season after his last one-year deal with the Colts expired at the end of 2021.

The 33-year-old had 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season in Indianapolis. He has 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career.

The Cowboys’ move to sign Hilton comes just after a very public push to sign former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham visited the Cowboys earlier this month in his search for a new team amid his recovery from an ACL injury, but the team has since cooled on trying to land him. At 10-3 and with Beckham still recovering from his injury, the move didn’t make much sense.

Now, though, they’ve scooped up a veteran receiver who should be able to step in almost immediately. In a younger group of receivers led by CeeDee Lamb, Hilton's presence adds significant depth for quarterback Dak Prescott as they enter the final stretch of the season.

The Cowboys snuck past the Texans on Sunday afternoon in a tight 27-23 matchup at AT&T Stadium in what was their fourth-straight win. It's still unclear when Hilton will make his debut. Dallas will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday before a critical NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.