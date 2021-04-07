Cowboys sign veteran punter Anger as competition for Niswander

Dallas released starting punter Chris Jones back in March, completing the overhaul of the special teams unit starting the year prior. Hunter Niswander became the starter over Jones after an injury and lackluster production led to the change. After special team coordinator John Fassel’s overhaul during the season, Niswander finished the season with an average of 47.2 yards over 26 punts during the 2020 season, much better than Jones’s 42.6 average.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys added more competition in the special teams room by adding nine-year veteran Bryan Anger. This is the ninth free agent signing by Dallas, the most in franchise history.

#Cowboys are signing P Bryan Anger to a one-year deal, sources say. Joins Hunter Niswander on the roster after Chris Jones was released last month. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2021

Anger led the NFL in punting yards in 2013 with 4338 and has been a steady starter for three teams during his career. After being a member of the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Texans, he enters the fray in competition with Niswander for the starting spot in Dallas.

Bryan Anger has averaged over 46 yards per punt in each of his last two seasons (both with the Houston Texans). Chris Jones' highest yards per punt came in 2016 when he was at 45.9. Needless to say it wasn't going to be hard for the Cowboys to improve from Chris Jones. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 7, 2021

Niswander’s average in 2020 was 0.8 yards higher than Anger and training camp will likely decide who overtakes the starting role. After a promising end to the season for the Northwestern product, he will have to prove that he can outperform a veteran in Anger.

