Cowboys sign veteran punter Anger as competition for Niswander

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dallas released starting punter Chris Jones back in March, completing the overhaul of the special teams unit starting the year prior. Hunter Niswander became the starter over Jones after an injury and lackluster production led to the change. After special team coordinator John Fassel’s overhaul during the season, Niswander finished the season with an average of 47.2 yards over 26 punts during the 2020 season, much better than Jones’s 42.6 average.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys added more competition in the special teams room by adding nine-year veteran Bryan Anger. This is the ninth free agent signing by Dallas, the most in franchise history.

Anger led the NFL in punting yards in 2013 with 4338 and has been a steady starter for three teams during his career. After being a member of the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Texans, he enters the fray in competition with Niswander for the starting spot in Dallas.

Niswander’s average in 2020 was 0.8 yards higher than Anger and training camp will likely decide who overtakes the starting role. After a promising end to the season for the Northwestern product, he will have to prove that he can outperform a veteran in Anger.

List

3 ways Sam Darnold trade to Panthers could impact Cowboys

Related

Cowboys should plan on keeping Michael Gallup for 2021, beyond

Recommended Stories