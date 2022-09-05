Cowboys sign veteran Jason Peters to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle

The Dallas Cowboys found their replacement for Tyron Smith. The team reportedly signed veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Peters, 40, spent last season with the Chicago Bears. Before that, he starred with the Philadelphia Eagles, making two All-Pro teams in 11 years with the club.

Given his late signing, Peters is unlikely to open the season with the Cowboys' main roster. He'll start the year as a member of the practice squad, but will be moved up to the 53-man roster once he's ready.

Once activated, Peters could see a fair amount of playing time after Smith went down with a hamstring injury.

Who will replace Tyron Smith with the Cowboys?

Until Peters is ready, rookie Tyler Smith is expected to serve as the team's left tackle. The team selected Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Though he was selected with a high pick, Smith wasn't expected to start for the team right away. Prior to Tyron's injury, Tyler was going to play a backup role.

The Peters signing seems to indicate Tyler will have to show promise immediately. If he doesn't, Peters will likely claim the starting job shortly after he's ready to join the team. If Tyler plays well enough to hold off Peters, that would be a positive development for the Cowboys. Peters would likely find a path to playing time in either scenario, but Dallas fans would be extremely happy if Tyler turned out to be the answer at left tackle with Tyron out.