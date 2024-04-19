Cowboys sign trio of incoming transfers

Apr. 18—University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of three transfers to next year's roster Thursday.

The group fields a duo of experienced guards and a wing player with college and international experience.

Obi Agbim is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who spent two seasons at Fort Lewis College, one at Northeastern Junior College and one at Metro State. Last season, Agbim earned first team All-South Central Region and first team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors.

Agbim was also named the RMAC tournament most valuable player. He averaged 15.5 points per game along with four rebounds and 2.9 assists.

In the RMAC championship game, Agbim recorded a career-high 33 points and was 10-of-12 from the field. He scored 20 or more points seven times last season.

"Obi is a gifted playmaker who provides tons of versatility and athleticism at the guard spot," Linder said. "His explosive scoring, as well as his ability to make the game easier for his teammates, provides great value to the program. Obi is an elite mover on the floor who can erupt for a highlight play on any given possession.

"Throughout his high school and college career, Obi has impacted winning at every stop. He has an infectious energy and spirit that lights up a room. We can't wait to have Obi in the brown and gold."

Matija Belic is a 6-7, 205-pound wing from Belgrade, Serbia, and comes to UW with two years of eligibility remaining. He spent the past two seasons at the University of California, Santa Barbara, appearing in 52 games with nine starts.

Belic averaged 3.9 points in 15.1 minutes last season, adding 2.4 rebounds. He shot 44% from the field and recorded nearly an assist per game. As a freshman, Belic appeared in 23 games and added 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.

Belic has represented Serbia at the under-16, U-17, U-19 and U-20 FIBA Championships. At the U-20 tournament, he averaged 7.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His father is a decorated Yugoslavian national team member and professional player.

"We are thrilled to add Matija to the Cowboy basketball family," Linder said. "Matija has competed at the highest level of international basketball in Serbia and has great experience here in the United States. He is a big, versatile wing who has tremendous basketball IQ and feel.

"Matija's skill set will allow him to hit the ground running in the Mountain West. We are excited to have in a Cowboy jersey."

Tyree Ihenacho is a 6-4, 190-pound guard from Prior Lake, Minnesota. He comes to UW with one year of eligibility after spending time at North Dakota and James Madison. He earned second team All-Summit league honors a season ago.

Ihenacho averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last year. He recorded 20 or more points in seven games and had a season-high 24 against South Dakota.

Ihenacho spent his freshman season at North Dakota, earning Summit League freshman of the year honors. He was the only player in the Summit League to rank inside the top 10 in rebounding (10th), assists (second) and steals (third). He averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in his first college season.

Ihenacho spent his sophomore and junior seasons at James Madison, playing in 39 games with 22 starts.

"Tyree is a skilled playmaker with a lot of pop to his game," Linder said. "He's a proven guard who has already had a successful four-year run in college. Tyree's ability to get downhill and put pressure on the defense will add great value to our backcourt.

"The experience that Tyree brings to the program will have an impact from day one. His maturity and feel for the game will be boost for Wyoming basketball. We're ecstatic to have Tyree in the brown and gold."