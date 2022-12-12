Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton

The Cowboys have signed a veteran free agent wide receiver, but it isn’t Odell Beckham Jr.

The team announced the signing of longtime Colts star T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Hilton’s deal will run through the end of this season.

Hilton spent the last 10 years with the Colts, but has been out of football since the end of last season. He had 631 catches, 9,691 yards, and 53 touchdowns in 143 regular season games with Indianapolis and added 47 catches for 781 yards and three touchdowns in nine postseason appearances.

The Cowboys are on track to make the playoffs, so Hilton may have a chance to add to that total next month.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s game that the Cowboys have not moved on from Beckham, but there’s no indication that a deal is imminent and his ability to help any team on the field before the season is over remains in some doubt.

